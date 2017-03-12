Thanks to Wrestling Inc. readers Kevin McCreesh, Philly Phil and Dwayne Rooker for sending in these results from tonight's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York:

Shane McMahon came out and welcomed the crowd. He discussed his family's history in the building and noted that his children were at ringside. AJ Styles came out and argued with Shane about the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania which ended in Shane naming Styles' opponent for tonight, Randy Orton.

* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles with an RKO

* Kalisto, Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated Breezango & Curt Hawkins after Rhyno pinned Tyler Breeze with a Gore.

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

* Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz (w/ Maryse), Luke Harper and Baron Corbinr in a four-way match after pinning The Miz with Dirty Deeds. Great match, the crowd was really into it and chanted " this is awesome".

* Brock Lesnar defeated Kevin Owens. Owens attacked Lesnar as Lesnar entered the ring, but Lesnar got the advantage and hit Owens with four German suplexes. Lesnar then hit Owens with an F-5 to win the match quickly.

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka, Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch & Tamina Snuka defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya & Carmella (w/ James Ellsworth) after Asuka forced Carmella to submit with the Asuka Lock.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha defeated The Usos with the Steiner Brothers top rope bulldog.

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena. Wyatt was originally counted out after Cena kicked out of a Sister Abigail. Shane McMahon came out and restarted the match and said that it was now a no disqualification match. Wyatt pinned Cena after a low blow. After the match, Cena hit an AA on Wyatt through a table and celebrated in the ring to end the show.

