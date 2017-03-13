Thanks to Boris Hertz for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

* Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Big Show defeated Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Primo and Epico. Lots of comedy, Show came down after the match had already started to join the babyfaces. He nailed a double chokeslam to The Shining Stars and a knockout punch to Bo for the win

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Rich Swann. Neville suckered Swann in with a fake injury to get the win via submission

* Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox defeated Nia Jax and Dana Brooke. Sportsnet's Jackie Redmond, who also hosts WWE Aftermatch, was introduced as the timekeeper for this match. Banks made Brooke tap for the win

* Charlotte cut a promo on Bayley via the big screen

* Roman Reigns defeated Big Show by disqualification when Braun attacked with the steel steps. Huge heat for Reigns during his entrance and the finish. The battle continued after the bell with Reigns hitting a Drive By and a spear but Braun did hit Reigns with the ring post. Reigns finished him with two spears

* RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The New Day, Cesaro & Sheamus, Big Cass & Fatal 4 Way. Quick match as Anderson used a handful of tights to get the win on Enzo. Cesaro hit the Swing on Anderson after the match before the babyfaces celebrated

* RAW Women's Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair. Big pop for Bayley but the match dragged on, Charlotte was the highlight

* Finn Balor, Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho defeated Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. Great main event, hot from start to finish. Several "too sweets" and crotch chops from Balor and Triple H. Both looked great in the ring. The finish saw Jericho applies Walls of Jericho to Triple H but Joe broke it up. Sami hit a Helluva Kick on Joe and Triple H took Sami out with a Pedigree. Balor hit the Slingblade to Triple H but Owens superkicked Balor. Jericho then hit a Codebreaker on Owens to get the pin. Jericho then cut an awesome post-match promo to end the show

