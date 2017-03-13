Thanks to Erin Ling for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Fairfax, Virginia:

* The Miz defeated Kalisto

* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler after Ziggler attacked during Crews' entrance

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper

* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Mickie James, Natalya and Becky Lynch in a Fatal 6 Way

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin by DQ when Corbin used a steel chair

* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles in the match of the night

