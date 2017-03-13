Thanks to Erin Ling for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Fairfax, Virginia:
* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler after Ziggler attacked during Crews' entrance
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper
* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Mickie James, Natalya and Becky Lynch in a Fatal 6 Way
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin by DQ when Corbin used a steel chair
* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles in the match of the night
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.