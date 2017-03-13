Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Orlando, Florida:

Dan Matha defeated Cezar Bononi

* Aliyah, Liv Morgan and Victoria Gonzalez defeated Daria Berenato, Kimber Lee and Macey Estrella

* Buddy Murphy defeated Tino Sabbatelli. After the match, Tino and Riddick Moss double teamed Murphy until Hideo Itami made his surprise return and hit Moss with a GTS. He then hit Murphy with a GTS for a big pop

* Tian Bing defeated Kona Reeves

* Aleister Black defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas. Black was amazing here

* Jeet Rama was interviewed in the ring until Elias Samson interrupted. Jeet got the upperhand and Samson retreated

* SAnitY vs. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins vs. Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic vs. NXT Tag Team Champions in an Elimination Match went until it came down to The Authors of SAnitY. The two teams brawled until security had to keep them apart

* Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose

* Kassius Ohno and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Patrick Clark when Clark took a Kinshasa

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.