Thanks to Bryce Fields for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in London, Ontario, Canada:

* Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox defeated Dana Brooke and Nia Jax

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Rich Swann

* WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho retained over Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat. Cool post-match promo from Jericho

* RAW Women's Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair

* RAW Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows retained over Sheamus & Cesaro, The New Day, Enzo Amore & Big Cass

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman when the steel steps came to play. Reigns hit two spears after the bell

