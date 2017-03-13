Tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues. This will be the final RAW to take place from the historic venue.

* Enzo Amore & Big Cass battle Cesaro & Sheamus for the right to challenge Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson at WrestleMania

* How will Roman Reigns respond to his intense encounter with The Undertaker?

* When "The Man" comes around at WrestleMania (Seth Rollins)

* Brock Lesnar has us all "shook"

* Will Kevin Owens get "It" before The Show of Shows?

