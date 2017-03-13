- Jack Gallagher and Rich Swann play UFC 2 against champion Jey Uso in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel.
- WWE posted this video of Triple H's entrance at Saturday's WWE live event in Toronto. The Game teamed with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe but lost to Jericho, Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in the main event.
It was GAME ON when @TripleH made his grand entrance at #WWEToronto! #TimeToPlayTheGame pic.twitter.com/gP4JnOFA6Y— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2017
