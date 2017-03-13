- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 features the funniest moments from 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
- WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka made her main roster live event debut at Sunday's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. She teamed with Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella to defeat Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Asuka made Carmella tap for the win. She tweeted the following on the return:
Thank you #WWEMSG— ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) March 12, 2017
I don't care where I wrestle. Smackdown, Raw, NXT...it doesn't matter. I just show my great skills to WWE universe. ???????? pic.twitter.com/dnmt8Rl5zM
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.