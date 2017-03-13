- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 features the funniest moments from 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

- As noted, Finn Balor returned to the ring at weekend WWE live events. He will be backstage for tonight's RAW in Detroit but no word yet on if he will appear on TV.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka made her main roster live event debut at Sunday's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. She teamed with Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella to defeat Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Asuka made Carmella tap for the win. She tweeted the following on the return:

Thank you #WWEMSG

I don't care where I wrestle. Smackdown, Raw, NXT...it doesn't matter. I just show my great skills to WWE universe. ???????? pic.twitter.com/dnmt8Rl5zM — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) March 12, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.