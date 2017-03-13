- As noted, WWE announced that the company will make their debut in Norwich, England with WWE Presents: UK Championship Live on Saturday, May 6th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 7th at 5 p.m. Paige's father, Ricky Knight, whose WAW promotion runs out of Norwich and will hold their next TV tapings the following week, was not happy with WWE's announcement and told BBC Radio shortly after the announcement that he felt that it was "a conspiracy."

"The timing of the announcement, I wake up in the morning to this, about people running off our studio before our TV taping, and to me the timing is absolutely crap," Knight said. "I think it's a conspiracy somewhere, I'm going to say it straight out there."

- Speaking of the next WAW tapings, at this past weekend's WAW taping, new WAW Champion Alberto El Patron got on the mic and announced that he will face Ricky Knight for the WAW Heavyweight Championship at the next WAW TV tapings on the weekend of May 13th. El Patron also revealed that Rey Mysterio will be appearing at that taping.

- Also that weekend, Paige's mother, Saraya Knight, announced that Bellatrix will have their own "Champion of Champions Women's Wrestling Tournament". She wrote:

"Notice to all Companies in the world.

I need your female champion, I will help you organise the show but I want the best each country has to offer. One girl, one female Warrior that will stand for your flag, who is the best you have? Every country in the world will have one women standing for her. And Bellatrix will hold the first Female tournament over 2 shows to crown the first LEGIT FEMALE WRESTLING CHAMPION OF THE WORLD. "email me [email protected] and let's join every country in the whole world for one day to crown the best of the best. The Champion of Champions ?? Friday May 12th will see history being made."

Antony Copland contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.