- Above is new video of WWE cruiserweight Austin Aries performing weighted box jumps and single-leg squats at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
- Samoa Joe
appeared on WXYZ in Detroit this morning to promote tonight's WWE RAW
from the Joe Louis Arena. You can watch the interview on their website at this link
. It was noted that Brock Lesnar
will be there tonight. They are also advertising a double main event with Roman Reigns
vs. Braun Strowman
and Joe & Kevin Owens
vs. Sami Zayn
and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho. Regarding WrestleMania 33, Joe says he will be there but he's keeping his plans to himself.
- WWE Shop posted this teaser for new Kevin Owens merchandise coming soon:
