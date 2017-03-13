- Above and below are several videos of John Cena and Nikki Bella from Saturday's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which Cena hosted.

- BuffaloNews.com reports that 26 year old David Thompson was arrested at Friday's WWE live event in Buffalo, NY after being accused of improperly touching a woman, then injuring two security officers. The man was charged with second and third degree assault, forcible touching and disorderly conduct.

The victim alleged that Thompson "forcibly" touched her rear end at around 10pm. Security stopped and held Thompson but he bit one of them and injured the other.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.