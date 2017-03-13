- Just a reminder that the first two seasons of Lucha Underground will premiere on Netflix this Wednesday, March 15th. As for the current third season of Lucha Underground, the second half of the third season will return to the El Rey Network on May 31st.

- Dutch Mantell, f.k.a. Zeb Colter, who is working on the Impact Wrestling creative team, recently noted on Twitter that he was considering starting his own podcast.

"Might enter the podcasting business," Mantell wrote. "Had several opportunities lately but got too busy. My 1st topic...Idiots I Have Known...and Still Do!!"

- As noted, PWInsider reported that Impact Wrestling this past weekend sent a cease and desist to ROH and pay-per-view providers regarding the intellectual property of Matt Hardy's "Broken" gimmick, which is why the "Broken" mannerisms were not used at this past Saturday's ROH 15th Anniversary PPV. Matt's wife, Reby Hardy, lashed out at Impact Wrestling, noting that the company was "sending 'spooky' letters to cable providers" if they aired the Hardys and were trying "to screw ROH & ruin wrestling for fans."

Hardy responded to his wife's tweet, as seen below:

