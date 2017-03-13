- Above is video of AJ Styles confronting SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon at yesterday's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden. Full results from yesterday's live event are at this link.

- It was announced at last night's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden that the company will return to the arena for a live event on Friday, July 7th.

- Tonight's RAW will mark the final WWE event at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit before it's demolition later this year. TicketIQ has told us that upper level tickets are still available from Ticketmaster, ranging from $30-$55 while 100's level seating is still available on the secondary market starting at $73.

The Joe has hosted many notable WWE events, including Survivor Series 1991 (in which The Undertaker defeated Hulk Hogan for his first championship), Survivor Series 1999 (featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin being hit by a car, as well as Kurt Angle's debut match), and the 2009 Royal Rumble.

