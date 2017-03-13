- WWE posted the full WrestleMania XXVIII match featuring Beth Phoenix & Eve Torres teaming up to face Kelly Kelly & Maria Menounos.

- WWE Uncaged II releases this Friday, only on Amazon.com. The album features 16 tracks, including the theme songs for Brian Pillman, Papa Shango, Haku, The Texas Tornado, Rob Van Dam and the Big Bossman. You can check out the full track listing or pre-order the soundtrack at Amazon for $8.99 (£7.99 in the U.K.) by clicking here

- As noted, Brock Lesnar squashed Kevin Owens in a two minute match at Sunday's live event at Madison Square Garden. Owens commented on the loss and looked at the bright side:

The match didn't go my way but I see half of the Smackdown crew wrestles in a shirt now. Nice to see how many guys I've inspired over there! — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 12, 2017

