- WWE posted the full WrestleMania XXVIII match featuring Beth Phoenix & Eve Torres teaming up to face Kelly Kelly & Maria Menounos.
- As noted, Brock Lesnar squashed Kevin Owens in a two minute match at Sunday's live event at Madison Square Garden. Owens commented on the loss and looked at the bright side:
The match didn't go my way but I see half of the Smackdown crew wrestles in a shirt now. Nice to see how many guys I've inspired over there!— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 12, 2017
