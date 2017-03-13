- WWE Cruiserweight Cedric Alexander reportedly injured his right knee, according to James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet. Doctors have reportedly said that Alexander will be out of action for 3-5 months. His last match was a six-person tag match on 205 Live on February 28th.

- A new episode of Bring It To The Table premieres tonight after RAW on the WWE Network . It will feature Peter Rosenberg, Corey Graves and JBL.

- WWE today announced the following NXT live events after WrestleMania:

* April 13: Atlanta, GA

* April 14: Spartanburg, SC

* April 15: Charlotte, NC

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.