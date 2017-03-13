- WWE Cruiserweight Cedric Alexander reportedly injured his right knee, according to James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet. Doctors have reportedly said that Alexander will be out of action for 3-5 months. His last match was a six-person tag match on 205 Live on February 28th.
- WWE today announced the following NXT live events after WrestleMania:
* April 13: Atlanta, GA
* April 14: Spartanburg, SC
* April 15: Charlotte, NC
