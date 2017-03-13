- Nikki Bella posted the video above on the Bella Twins YouTube channel. In the video, Nikki Bella strips down to her Calvin Kleins at last night's Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards while John Cena was cleaning himself up after getting slimed during the show.

The Citizen-Times recently interviewed 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Beth Phoenix. During the interview, she discussed wanting to work for WWE and how her goals grew incrementally.

"With my career I knew I wanted to work for WWE. There was no other company that I wanted to work for. I took my career incrementally," she said "I wanted to get hired; that's all I wanted, was to get one paycheck from WWE. Then I wanted to have a TV match, then a match against the champion, then I wanted to be champion.

"When I retired (in October 2012), it was in the back of my mind that maybe I had accomplished enough to be recognized, but I sure wasn't certain and it didn't take away from how much I cherished my career."

- Eva Marie reunited with former WWE Diva Ariane Andrew, f.k.a. Cameron, this past weekend, as seen below:

