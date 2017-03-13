- Kurt Angle will be the upcoming guest for the "Bring It to the Table" original series, hosted by Peter Rosenberg, on the WWE Network. The interview is scheduled to air immediately following Raw.

- Angle is also scheduled to appear at Axxess during WrestleMania weekend for an autograph session. He will be featured on Sunday, April 2, at 8 a.m. EDT for Premium VIP ticket holders.

- WWE has a poll up on what tournament the WWE Universe would like to see featured on the WWE Network. Currently, with an overwhelming 42%, the top choice is Hardcore. The second choice, at 21%, is a Women's tournament.

