Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

As previously reported, the last match for WrestleMania 33 is scheduled to be Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal title. This match is going to be the true main event due to it fitting the box office feel that surrounds the spectacle of the show. The WWE Championship match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will fall lower on the card.

Per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current speculation is that this match will not be long. The quick matches that Goldberg had against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series and Kevin Owens at Fastlane, as well as the Royal Rumble elimination of Lesnar, is to build Goldberg up as a dominant figure, just to be dethroned by Lesnar.

Yesterday, video footage was shown of Lesnar destroying Owens at a WWE Live event in the Madison Square Garden. Owens has a rematch clause, which has yet to be used. No word on if Owens will use it on Lesnar following WrestleMania, or if it will be dropped.

Based on the current plans, Lesnar is scheduled to defeat Goldberg in quick fashion to conclude WrestleMania 33 as the new WWE Universal Champion.

