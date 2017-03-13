- NBC posted the video above of John Cena giving the TODAY show a behind-the-scenes look at last night's Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards. There is also footage shown from the show, including Cena sliming the audience before getting slimed himself.
- Cyber Smile has a short interview here with Cesaro, who discussed bullying, being bullied when he was younger and how he overcame it. During the interview, Cesaro was also asked what his favorite movie is.
"Too many to name," Cesaro replied. "All of the Star Wars movies, Gladiator, Forrest Gump and so many more. My recent favorite is Captain America Civil War."
- Kristen Eubanks, f.k.a. Krissy Vain in WWE developmental, revealed on Instagram that she and Konnor of The Ascension are expecting a child. You can check out her post below:
We know it's kind of sudden... This news to spring on you ... There was no talk or plans at all ... It kind of sprung up on us too... We may be far from perfect... As many could agree ... But there's one more thing we are sure of In our hearts there's room for three ?? Baby Parmeter ??Debuting ??Sept 2017 Our beautiful photos were taken by @kate_holliday ??????
