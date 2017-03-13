- NBC posted the video above of John Cena giving the TODAY show a behind-the-scenes look at last night's Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards. There is also footage shown from the show, including Cena sliming the audience before getting slimed himself.

- Check Point, which stars and is produced by WWE Universal Champion Goldberg, is now available on VOD and DVD. The movie also stars Kenny Johnson, William Forsythe, Fred "The Hammer" Williamson and the late Everybody Hates Chris actor Ricky Harris in his final screen performance. The movie is a political action thriller that follows a local vagrant (Johnson) who discovers a 'sleeper cell' home-grown terrorist plot in a small town. With the help of his best friend (Goldberg), he must gather a team of unlikely heroes to rise up to protect their country. You can purchase the movie at Amazon.com on Blu-Ray or DVD by clicking here

- Cyber Smile has a short interview here with Cesaro, who discussed bullying, being bullied when he was younger and how he overcame it. During the interview, Cesaro was also asked what his favorite movie is.

"Too many to name," Cesaro replied. "All of the Star Wars movies, Gladiator, Forrest Gump and so many more. My recent favorite is Captain America Civil War."

- Kristen Eubanks, f.k.a. Krissy Vain in WWE developmental, revealed on Instagram that she and Konnor of The Ascension are expecting a child. You can check out her post below:

