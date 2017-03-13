- WWE posted the footage above from Sunday's Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens match at Madison Square Garden. As noted, Lesnar defeated Owens in a two-minute match.

- As noted, tonight's RAW will take place at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It will be the last WWE event at the arena, as it will be closing this year. In the video above, Chris Jericho talked about some of his memories of the arena but noted that it was likely a matter of time before it got torn down because of how old it is.

"There's lots of great memories here, but I'm sure there's going to be another great building in Detroit so I'm excited to check that one out," Jericho said. "For now, goodbye Joe Louis [Arena], thanks for all you did."

