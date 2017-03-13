Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of "Outlaw" Ron Bass. We go to a video on Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33.

- We're live from The Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman to a pop.

Heyman mocks Goldberg for getting hit with a F5 last week. Heyman goes on until the Goldberg chants interrupt. Heyman threatens to cut the interview short. He goes on about how Lesnar will take the Universal Title at WrestleMania 33 and how Goldberg will go down via the F5. The music hits and Lesnar marches to the back with Heyman right behind him.

- Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley are backstage. Stephanie offers to teach Foley some of what she's learned over the years. Foley looks to improving the Foley - McMahon connection. Stephanie has his first test tonight - he must go over the RAW roster and decide who he's going to fire, just three weeks from WrestleMania. Stephanie says they have to trim the fat and this will lead to a better product. Foley has until the end of the night. Stephanie asks if she can count on him. He says yes. She walks off and he doesn't look happy. We go to commercial.

