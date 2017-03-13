- As noted, WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka made her Madison Square Garden debut with the main roster on Sunday. She teamed with Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella to defeat Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, making Carmella tap for the win. WWE posted this video from the match.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Detroit for this week's Main Event episode:

* Curtis Axel vs. Bo Dallas

* Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar

- As seen on tonight's WWE RAW from Detroit, the show opened with a graphic in memory of "Outlaw" Ron Bass. The former WWE and NWA star passed away at the age of 68 last Tuesday.

Tonight's #RAW is dedicated to the memory of "Outlaw" Ron Bass. pic.twitter.com/faOffoRNps — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017

