- Above is new video from the "WWE & The Jetsons: Robo-Mania" DVD that comes out on March 14th. The movie is available via Digital HD now.
- The team of Dana Brooke and Charlotte Flair is no more after Dana attacked Charlotte on tonight's WWE RAW in Detroit. After Dana quickly loss to Sasha Banks, Charlotte ran her down and insulted her until Dana snapped. Below is video from the segment:
Looks like @DanaBrookeWWE has NO INTEREST in riding @MsCharlotteWWE's "coat tails" to @WrestleMania! #RAW pic.twitter.com/W9pwhKDNJw— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017
