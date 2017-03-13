- As noted, former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand will receive the Warrior Award at the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony next month in Orlando. The award will be presented to him by Dana Warrior. Above is the video package for the honor.

- Earlier we posted a WWE Shop teaser for Kevin Owens. His new KOMania 2 t-shirt was revealed on RAW and can be seen below:

