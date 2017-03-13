- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW from Detroit saw Dana Brooke turn on Charlotte Flair. In the Fallout video above, Dana says she couldn't take it anymore and this was a long time coming. Dana says playtime is over and she's not finished with Charlotte.
- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels made a surprise appearance on tonight's RAW from Detroit to talk with Roman Reigns about his WrestleMania 33 opponent The Undertaker. You can see video from the segment below:
WHAT did @WWERomanReigns just say he plans to do to The #Undertaker at @WrestleMania?! #RAW @ShawnMichaels pic.twitter.com/pdzbi2oQUq— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.