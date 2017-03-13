Next week's WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will feature Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in the main event. The match was made after Braun blindsided Reigns on tonight's RAW in Detroit.
"On a very special edition of the #HighlightReel, my guest is going to be...the REAL Kevin Owens..." - @IAmJericho on next week's #RAW! pic.twitter.com/eCXMSULfX5— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017
NEXT WEEK: The "REAL @FightOwensFight" will be EXPOSED on the #HighlightReel! #RAW @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/Wjk9rZ6faX— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017
