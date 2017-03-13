- Above is the latest vignette for Emma's return to WWE TV. As noted, they have done away with the Emmalina repackage. Emma posted this vignette on Twitter and wrote, "Nice girls finish last..."
- Austin Aries made his WWE RAW in-ring debut on tonight's show from Detroit. He defeated Ariya Daivari. As noted, Aries vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese vs. TJ Perkins vs. Tony Nese will take place in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on 205 Live this week with the winner facing WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at WrestleMania 33. Below is video from Aries vs. Daivari:
