- Above is the latest vignette for Emma's return to WWE TV. As noted, they have done away with the Emmalina repackage. Emma posted this vignette on Twitter and wrote, "Nice girls finish last..."

- As noted, there was a backstage Talking Smack segment last week that saw AJ Styles confront SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon about missing out on the WWE Title match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. WWE has announced that this week's SmackDown will see Shane respond to AJ's action. This should make their rumored WrestleMania 33 match official.

- Austin Aries made his WWE RAW in-ring debut on tonight's show from Detroit. He defeated Ariya Daivari. As noted, Aries vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese vs. TJ Perkins vs. Tony Nese will take place in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on 205 Live this week with the winner facing WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at WrestleMania 33. Below is video from Aries vs. Daivari:

