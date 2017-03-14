After tonight's WWE RAW went off the air, @WackPackStatus sent word that Roman Reigns got to the ring and called out Braun Strowman. Strowman's music hit and he came out.
You can watch the segment below:
Post #RAWDetroit footage part one...Roman Reigns Vs. Braun Strowman #WWE @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/iPihMsdRRA— Status Update (@WackPackStatus) March 14, 2017
Post #RAWDetroit footage part two...Roman Reigns Vs. Bruan Strowman #WWE @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/IgqWZ39GpU— Status Update (@WackPackStatus) March 14, 2017
