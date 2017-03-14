After tonight's WWE RAW went off the air, @WackPackStatus sent word that Roman Reigns got to the ring and called out Braun Strowman. Strowman's music hit and he came out.

Reigns and Strowman battled outside of the ring, with Strowman getting the upperhand after using the steel steps. They went in the ring and Strowman tried to use the steps again, but was speared by Reigns. Strowman got up and took a second spear. Reigns' music then hit and he left the ring.

You can watch the segment below:

