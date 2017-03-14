- Above is slow motion video from last night's WWE RAW segment with Seth Rollins and Triple H going to war in Detroit.

- ECW Original Beulah McGillicutty turns 48 years old today while former WCW star Bryan Clark turns 53 and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella turns 43.

- As noted, last night's RAW saw Dana Brooke turn on Charlotte Flair and beat her down. Speculation is that this will lead to the reunion of Dana and Emma as WWE is once again airing vignettes for her return. Charlotte tweeted the following on Dana's turn:

I'm going to @WrestleMania & you will go nowhere. You had more spotlight in my shadow than you will EVER have by yourself. @DanaBrookeWWE — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 14, 2017

