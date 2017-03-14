- As noted, Brock Lesnar at one point was rumored to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33 before Goldberg signed to stay with WWE through WrestleMania. It seems like that the Lesnar vs. Shane McMahon match wouldn't have happened anyway, as Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar had gotten himself out of that match, and that Lesnar "certainly didn't want to do" it. The angle was set in motion after Lesnar's SummerSlam match with Randy Orton, when McMahon entered the ring to calm Lesnar down and was F5'd.

- As noted, WWE announced that the company will make their debut in Norwich, England with WWE Presents: UK Championship Live on Saturday, May 6th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 7th at 5 p.m. Both shows are already sold out.

- WAW in Norwich, which is owned by Paige's father Ricky Knight, will hold television tapings the following week on May 13th and that show is also sold out. As previously reported, Knight was not happy with the timing of WWE announcing their Norwich shows and told BBC Radio that he felt that it was "a conspiracy."

"The timing of the announcement, I wake up in the morning to this, about people running off our studio before our TV taping, and to me the timing is absolutely crap," Knight said. "I think it's a conspiracy somewhere, I'm going to say it straight out there."

