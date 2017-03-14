Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

Recently on Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast, radio host and pro wrestling fan Sam Roberts welcomed WWE Superstar AJ Styles back to the program. Among other things, Styles talked about the possibility of facing Shane McMahon at WWE WrestleMania 33. Also, Styles discussed whether he is a so-called 'flat earther'.

On possibility of wrestling Shane McMahon at WrestleMania, Styles said he is just happy to be on WrestleMania's main card at all since he never thought he would be there.

"Dude, I look forward to WrestleMania. You've got to know that this is something that I never thought I would get the opportunity to be in. I remember watching the WWE Network going, 'wow, I will never get the opportunity to be in a WrestleMania.' And although I tried to play the game of like, 'naw, it's not a big deal to me,' it kind of is. It's WrestleMania. It's the biggest thing going on when it comes to what we do, and so it was a big deal to be at WrestleMania, especially with all the talent that we have to actually be there. I mean, think about all the championships we have. There's no way we're going to be able to defend them all at WrestleMania, at least not on the show. So to be a part of WrestleMania is a big deal to me."



As for whether Styles believes Earth is flat, 'The Phenomenal One' indicated that he is not in fact a flat-earther, which Daniel Bryan claimed last month on Talking Smack, but that adherents raise some interesting points.

"I am not a flat-earther, but there are some things that they say, [to which Styles responds] 'huh, I never thought about it like that'. Here's the thing, you don't have to believe anything that's told to you. Like you can always question anything."

Styles added, "and although I'm not a flat-earther, there are some things that, like, make sense. But then again, satellites, the curvature of the Earth if you're a sniper, you've got to take all that into account. I'm not a flat-earther, but they bring up some interesting points. It's interesting and I think you should be able to question anything you want. And you don't have to agree with everybody."

Styles went on to say that he is a fan of science fiction and conspiracy theories.

"I just find it interesting. I watch all the stuff about aliens. I'm a sci-fi guy. I just enjoy that stuff and conspiracy theories. That intrigues me, so there are just a number of things. I could have killed Daniel Bryan for saying that because now you get all this stuff. 'God, shut up! Please don't get that started because I'll never hear the end of it.' But it's interesting. But I find a lot things interesting when it comes to science fiction or fact. I don't know. Who can say? The only person that ever told me or told the world that other planets exist is NASA, but there's a reason for all… they're making a lot of money, a lot of money. They have a lot of money coming in. NASA is not an American thing. It's a world thing. A lot of people don't know that, so when you start asking questions, there are not a lot of answers sometimes."

