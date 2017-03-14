- Frankie Kazarian's band, VexTëmper, recently debuted their first single, MPH, online. Kazarian, who is the bassist for the band, said that the song was an obvious choice for the leading track after witnessing how the song is received live.

"(MPH) just kicks you in the face and never lets up. We started opening with it and it is usually a crowd favorite," Kazarian said. "It kind of sets the tone for what's to come and gives people an idea of what they're in for."

MPH is the first track on the Doom Engine album, which also features Get Addicted, the entrance music for The Addiction in ROH. Doom Engine is set for release on April 7, 2017. MPH is available now on Spotify and iTunes here.

- The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling will be hosting a pair of seminars held by newly crowned ROH World Heavyweight Champion Christopher Daniels on April 30th, 2017. The first seminar will run from noon until 2pm for people who have had 20 wrestling matches or less. The second seminar will go from 2:30pm to 4:30 pm for aspiring wrestlers who have had more than 20 matches. Participation in the seminar of your experience level is $50. You can participate in both seminars for $75. There are limited spots available, and they will not be accepting anymore participants once the spots are full. You can get more information or register at theacademyprowrestling.com/cd. For more information about The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling or to enlist to be a part of their next class of trainees starting March 27th, check out theacademyprowrestling.com.

- Matt Hardy will be facing TNA star Eli Drake this Sunday, March 19th, at FSW's Presents When Stars Collide at Sam's Town in Las Vegas. The event will be streamed live on the Fite App. John Morriso, Rob Conway, Willie Mack, Davey Boy Smith Jr, Brian Cage, Sami Callihan and Reno Scum will also be in action. You can get more details at Fite.tv.

- Speaking of Fite.TV, Main Event Pro Wrestling announced that they have partnered with Fite.tv to distribute content over their service. Nearly 100 hours of unreleased footage from Main Event shows featuring "The Lion" Carson, Big Daddy Yum Yum, Moonshine Mantell, Action Jackson as well as nationally known stars Timothy Thatcher, Drew Gulak, Lince Dorado, Lance Archer, Teddy Hart and Luke Hawx will become available as part of the video-on-demand offering alongside a live iPPV available on their official website beginning on April 22, 2017 in Meridian, Texas.

- As noted, Reby Hardy lashed out at Impact Wrestling last week and ripped into the company for sending legal threats to the Hardys and her father, Señor Benjamin.

"Good luck explaining to your talent that their pay checks are late (again) because you're spending all your $$ suing the Hardys," Reby wrote, in part. "And f--k that owl."

ShopMattHardy.com now has a "f--k that owl" shirt available, as seen below:

The outpouring of support has been so tremendous that you guys have inspired me to release a little somethin...RT !https://t.co/HV9y7g1ADG pic.twitter.com/nL3NaiKD8i — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 13, 2017

