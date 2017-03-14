As noted, Bring It To The Table returned to the WWE Network last night. During the episode, JBL and Corey Graves joined host Peter Rosenberg to discuss several topics, including fan reactions to Goldberg and Roman Reigns, Bayley defeating Charlotte for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Fastlane last week and more. They also discussed the expected Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles match at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2nd.

"I love it," JBL admitted. "You've got one of the greatest characters ever in Shane McMahon, along with one of the greatest wrestlers of all time in AJ Styles."

JBL called Styles "a modern day HBK" who can have a great match with anybody. Corey Graves disagreed with JBL and said that while he agrees with JBL about AJ being on of the greatest wrestlers of the current generation, the potential match-up with Shane does "nothing" for him.

"The prospect of AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon does absolutely nothing for me," Graves said. "I'm a fan of what Shane McMahon brings as a character to the show, he's paid his dues, he's been around the business his entire life."

Graves noted that while Shane has created quite a few WrestleMania moments, it usually involves him being on the receiving end of a big bump, like when he was suplexed through the glass at King of the Ring by Kurt Angle or falling from the top of the "Hell In A Cell" structure at WrestleMania 32 last year.

"AJ Styles is an artist," Graves stated. "AJ can give you a full bell-to-bell cinematic experience, I'm talking in the veil of the 'Hell In A Cell' [match between] Triple H and The Undertaker [End of an Era], or anything Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker have done at WrestleMania. Those caliber of matches that from start to finish are art in its highest form."

Graves admitted that he doesn't think that Shane can keep up with AJ, while JBL argued that very few people actually can, with John Cena being one of them.

You can watch the full episode of Bring It To The Table on the WWE Network. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Bring It To The Table with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

