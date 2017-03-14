- Xavier Woods checks out the new WWE Champions mobile game in this new video from his "UpUpDownDown" channel.
- In the video below, Sheamus sends a message of support to the Special Olympics of Ireland team as they head to the World Winter Olympics in Austria to compete:
The Celtic Warrior @WWESheamus has a special message for the @SOIreland team heading to the World Winter Olympics! #Austria2017 pic.twitter.com/m1j01uheES— WWE UK (@WWEUK) March 14, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.