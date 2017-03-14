- Xavier Woods checks out the new WWE Champions mobile game in this new video from his "UpUpDownDown" channel.

- There will be new Legacy inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame class this year, according to PWInsider . This wing of the Hall was introduced last year to honor stars from the early years of pro wrestling. Names posthumously inducted last year were Frank Gotch, Ed Lewis, George Hackenschmidt, Mildred Burke, Art Thomas, Pat O'Connor and Lou Thesz.

- In the video below, Sheamus sends a message of support to the Special Olympics of Ireland team as they head to the World Winter Olympics in Austria to compete:

The Celtic Warrior @WWESheamus has a special message for the @SOIreland team heading to the World Winter Olympics! #Austria2017 pic.twitter.com/m1j01uheES — WWE UK (@WWEUK) March 14, 2017

