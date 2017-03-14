Thanks to GB Jiminez for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Charleston, West Virginia:
* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin by DQ when Corbin used a steel chair
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper
* WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Natalya and Mickie James
* Randy Orton defeated The Miz
* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight
Best Matches:
Alpha vs. Usos
Cena vs. Styles
Ziggler vs. Crews
Orton vs. Miz
