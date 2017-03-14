Thanks to GB Jiminez for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Charleston, West Virginia:

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin by DQ when Corbin used a steel chair

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper

* WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Natalya and Mickie James

* Randy Orton defeated The Miz

* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight

Best Matches:

Alpha vs. Usos

Cena vs. Styles

Ziggler vs. Crews

Orton vs. Miz

