- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel hit 1 million subscribers today. He launched the channel in June 2015. Woods thanks fans in the video above, which features an appearance by Stephanie McMahon. Woods previously teased a special guest to celebrate 1 million subscribers and it looks like Stephanie will be on an upcoming episode.
- As seen below, Mojo Rawley, Natalya, Apollo Crews, AJ Styles and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss visited the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh earlier today:
Thank you @WWE @MojoRawleyWWE @NatbyNature @AlexaBliss_WWE @ApolloCrews @AJStylesOrg for a great visit today! pic.twitter.com/C3iEOpcYCF— Children's Hospital (@ChildrensPgh) March 14, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.