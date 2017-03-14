- As noted, Hulk Hogan will be opening a second location of Hogan's Beach Shop on International Drive in Orlando, Florida. The grand opening will be days before WrestleMania 33 on Thursday, March 30th. There will be autograph signings with Hogan from Wednesday, March 29th - Tuesday, April 4th, you can check out the full schedule here. On the day of WrestleMania, Hogan will be signing autographs at Hogan's Beach Shop from noon to 4pm. Hogan's Beach Shop is about an 8 mile drive from the Citrus Bowl, the site of WrestleMania 33.

- WWEShop.com has a "Merch Madness" sale through this Wednesday where you can save up to 40% on titles and memorabilia. There is no code necessary, just use this link

- Austin Aries will one of five men in tonight's Fatal 5 Way match on WWE 205 Live, which will feature the winner facing WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville for the title at WrestleMania 33. Aries made his WWE RAW debut last night, and was congratulated by ROH co-founder Gabe Sapolsky, as seen below:

Tonight is a night that I wasn't sure would ever arrive....but it has, and so have I. @WWE #RAW #EraOfAries — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 13, 2017

It's always the coolest to see someone who walked the long road make it to Raw. Congrats Austin Aries. #Great #earned — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) March 14, 2017

Thanks Gabe. Forever grateful to you for seeing something in me and giving me the opportunity to show it. https://t.co/oANRAziASF — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 14, 2017

