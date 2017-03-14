- As noted, RAW General Manager Mick Foley asked fans on his Facebook page who should replace him as RAW General Manager "assuming" he gets the boot this year. One fan wrote:

"Definitely Kurt Angle. He and Steph have quite the history. Also, this could be his way to build up a feud and have one or two more matches down the line."

Foley replied, "Kurt would be a great choice."

- Speaking of Angle, tonight's SmackDown Live is at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Angle's hometown. The photo below has been spreading on social media this afternoon of Angle arriving at the arena. If Angle is backstage at tonight's show, that obviously doesn't mean that he's going to appear on-camera.

