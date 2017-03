As noted, 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle is at tonight's SmackDown Live, which takes place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Angle's hometown.

Below is a photo of Angle inside of the arena ahead of tonight's show. As noted, Angle being at tonight's show obviously does not mean that he will appear on-camera. WWE is working on new WWE 24 special on Angle that will be airing on the WWE Network soon, so they might be filming footage for that.

