SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan has confirmed John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando next month.

Below is the updated WrestleMania 33 card with that match confirmed:

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins and others TBA

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

