- AJ Styles vs. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon appears to be one step closer to being confirmed for WrestleMania 33 after AJ destroyed Shane backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown, sending him face-first through the window of a car. Above is video from that segment.
#SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan will NOT tolerate @AJStylesOrg's actions against @shanemcmahon... and he's officially FIRED The #PhenomenalOne! pic.twitter.com/DqUj5ctBt1— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017
- Maryse is receiving props from fans on social media for her MizTV promo on Nikki Bella during tonight's WWE SmackDown. As noted, Maryse and The Miz vs. Nikki and John Cena is now official for WrestleMania 33. She also received these props from Dolph Ziggler:
Not only is @mikethemiz the 2nd best wrestler in his marriage,— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) March 15, 2017
he's now the 2nd best talker. Wow @MaryseMizanin #SDLive
