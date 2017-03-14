- AJ Styles vs. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon appears to be one step closer to being confirmed for WrestleMania 33 after AJ destroyed Shane backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown, sending him face-first through the window of a car. Above is video from that segment.

Following the attack, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan confronted AJ and fired him from the blue brand. It will be interesting to see how they bring AJ back but it will likely see Shane re-hire him for the WrestleMania match.

- Maryse is receiving props from fans on social media for her MizTV promo on Nikki Bella during tonight's WWE SmackDown. As noted, Maryse and The Miz vs. Nikki and John Cena is now official for WrestleMania 33. She also received these props from Dolph Ziggler:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.