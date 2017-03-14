Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE 205 Live. Tonight's episode will feature a fatal five-way match for the number one contendership to the WWE Cruiserweight Title. The winner will go on to face Neville at WrestleMania. Check out the participants in the tweet below.

- The show opens with a video packaging highlighting each competitor stating their case for the number one contendership and how and why they'll win tonight's fatal five-way elimination match.

- Corey Graves joined by Tom Phillips tonight as Mauro Ranallo had travel issues due to the blizzard in the northeast. They hype tonight's match and the chance the winner has at WrestleMania.

- Neville comes out for a promo and says he was robbed of his WrestleMania moment last year after he suffered an ankle injury right before the big one. He says it is irrelevant as to who he will face, as he will deconstruct them all. Mustafa Ali comes out and interrupts the champ as he gets set for action. A bit surprised he isn't in the five-way.

Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak

Drew Gulak starts off with a few stiff shots. Ali showing off his athleticism with an impressive feat of balance with some springboards and dives. Ali gets Gulak back in the ring for a two count. Gulak sent to the corner. Ali goes for a Tornado DDT, gets stopped short, turns it into a Guillotine, but Gulak reverses into a power slam. He starts to work over the high flyer and grinds the pace to a halt with a full body submission. Ali creates space with a series of shots. Roll through neck breaker from Ali for a near fall. Gulak reprieves a somersault into a roll-up for a two. Nice series lands Gulak in a bad spot. Ali climbs up for the Inverted 450 and hits it to perfection for the win.

Winner via Pinfall: Mustafa Ali

- After the match, Drew Gulak takes a mic and says he puts in good work week after week, but always comes up short and leaves frustrated. He said he isn't the problem, but 205 Live is the problem, and the show needs to change.

- Backstage with the newly formed team of Dar and Daivari. They face Swann and Gallagher later tonight. Dar says a lady like Alicia Foxxxxx will only stay with a winner, so they need the dub.

Jack Gallagher & Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar & Ariya Daivari

The gentleman apparently has some moves and dances along with Swann's intro. Fox starts yelling "FIGHT, FIGHT" with grand enthusiasm as the bell rings. Gallagher headstands his way out of an early submission and Dar goes so far as to ask the official if it was legal. Speaking of headstands, Gallagher does his trademark in the corner and throws up the red light to Dar which sells it hilariously. Dar-vari meet in the middle and bump heads, a likely sign of things to come. Gallagher gets worked for a bit and is stopped from making a tag on multiple occasions. Tags made to both teammates. Swann comes out swinging and even hits Rolling Thunder. Swann swings Daivari to the corner, gets a boot for his troubles, but swings up a kick of his own. Blind tag made by Dar before Swann sends Daivari to the middle of the ring for the head scissors take down. Dar hits a Shining Wizard for the win.

Winner via Pinfall: Noam Dar & Ariya Daivari

- After the match, Dar grabs the mic and says actions speak louder than words/gifts, and got her the victory instead. Right on cue, the terribly dressed delivery guy comes in with a huge teddy bear, which Dar claims as his idea once again. Please let the payoff present itself.

- It's main event time as we find out who will face off against Neville at Wrestlemania for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Austin Aries vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick vs. TJ Perkins vs. Tony Nese (Fatal Five-Way Elimination for #1 Contendership)

Lots of sign pointing as the bell rings and the crowd ringing Aries' name. Kendrick slips out of harm's way, lures Tozawa outside, and sends him into the barricade. TJP goes after Nese, misses, but Aries with the running drop kick and near fall. Aries and Perkins with some singles type action. Whip sequence sees Perkins stand tall and a heelish dab to A-Double. These two going full throttle and Aries gets the best of the equation. Tozawa back in with Kendrick. The man with the plan had planned for the Tozawa attack, but not the jab. Same goes for Nese. Heels get the faces inside the ring for a double pin and no one is eliminated. Quick standoff between Aries and Kendrick. Perkins changing personas mid-match for an offensive flurry on Kendrick. Nese mows down Perkins out of nowhere and gets a near fall.

Nese using his tree trunk legs as he wraps Perkins up in the body scissors. Perkins escapes initially but gets drawn back in. Tozawa with the snap German Suplex on Nese, but Kendrick comes in to steal the pin attempt. Two count. Tozawa back in for a pin on Kendrick and another near fall. Tozawa with a diving headbutt to the outside. Perkins with a corkscrew plancha to take out Tozawa. Nese goes flying but overshoots the landing. Aries goes up top to take out everyone, but gets pushed down for a crash landing. Nese lowers the knee pad for the Running Kneese, full speed ahead, and the barricade gets taken out along with Nese and Aries. Nese back up and goes for the knee on Perkins. TJP plays possum, Detonation Kick is blocked. Perkins applies the arm bar and Nese taps.

Tony Nese Eliminated

Tozawa sends Nese outside after he attacks after being eliminated. Kendrick back in to hit Sliced Bread #2 for the pin on Tozawa.

Akira Tozawa Eliminated

Kendrick with the Captain's Hook on Perkins, but able to break it up. Kendrick looking for Sliced Bread on Perkins, but Aries seemingly back from the abyss to hit the Tower of Doom type spot. Perkins and Aries team up momentarily until Aries sends his attention to TJP. Reversal series leads to a double pin with both Kendrick and Aries on Perkins for the elimination.

TJ Perkins Eliminated

As soon as the pin is called, Kendrick goes directly into the Captain's Hook on Aries, but the eliminated Perkins breaks it up. Aries goes for the Rolling Elbow on Kendrick, but hits TJP instead. Kendrick hits Sliced Bread for a long two. Captain's Hook cinched in again. Aries uses the ropes to release the pressure of the submission, hits an elbow. Aries lowers the elbow pad, sends Kendrick to the ropes, and hits a textbook Rolling Elbow from the opposite rope for the pin and victory. Aries is headed to WrestleMania.

Brian Kendrick Eliminated

Winner via Pinfall: Austin Aries

