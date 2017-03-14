Source: Sports Illustrated

WWE Hall of Famer and four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated to promote his "One Night with the Kliq" Q&A event during WrestleMania weekend. Michaels talked about how hard he had to train to compete against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania, as well as mentioning AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe as people who he would like to have a WrestleMania match against if he was still competing in the ring.

Michaels also discussed why The Undertaker was never in The Kliq.

"Taker has always been a calm, cool, and collected guy. But the Kliq? We were loud and obnoxious," Michaels said. "Taker was great friends with Kevin and Scott Hall. We've always got along, too, and clearly now we're closer than ever, but 'Taker had his own crew. He ran with Yoko and the Godwins and some other guys, and we hung out with them a bunch.

"The Undertaker wasn't in the Kliq, and it's the same with John Cena and me. We've always gotten along well, but we never rode up and down the road together. Scott and I have known each other since the '80s in our days wrestling in Kansas City. I specifically asked to work with Kevin and wanted to have him on my side, so he comes in the door and started riding with me. Everyone knows the story with Hunter—he came in and knew that we weren't well-liked, but he wanted to hang us with us anyway. Scott worked with Sean on his first night on Raw, and he sort of has that Curt Hennig gene in him. Curt always grabbed a young guy and said, 'You're jumping in the car with me,' and that's what Scott did with Sean.

"One Night with the Kliq" will be on Saturday afternoon, April 1.

