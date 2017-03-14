Welcome to WrestlingINC's live coverage of 'Talking Smack' on The WWE Network. Thanks for joining us. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. Just hit Refresh on your browsers to update the page.

- Renee Young welcomes the audience and her co-host Daniel Bryan to this week's show. Renee and Bryan talk about tonight's host city of Smackdown Live, Pittsburgh. They both put the city over as being underrated. Renee talks about going to Jimmy John's. Which Bryan doesn't endorse..... They then discuss a sit down interview that Daniel Bryan and Renee Young did with Kurt Angle earlier today. Where they did a 360 degree feature that will be on WWE's various social media platforms in the coming weeks. Bryan and Angle talked about their careers with the premise being a fantasy dream match between the two. Daniel says that this is the first time that he has met Kurt and he puts him over as being a great guy.

- The first topic of discussion about tonight's Smackdown Live is an obvious one. AJ Styles attack on Shane McMahon. Which led to Daniel Bryan firing Styles and kicking him out of the building. Only for the show to end with a beaten and battered Shane McMahon implying that he will be AJ's opponent at WrestleMania. After footage is re-played of what transpired between Styles and Shane. Renee asks Daniel his feelings on what took place. Bryan says that he is angry and that he has lost all respect for AJ after what he did tonight. Bryan says that Shane was an advocate for Styles and that it doesn't make sense for him to attack Shane. Renee and Bryan then go over the injuries that Shane suffered as a result of the Styles attack. Where Shane not only suffered a laceration on his head but came away with a black eye as well.

- After footage is played of Shane announcing that Styles will now have an opponent for WrestleMania. With the implication being that it would be him. Daniel Bryan says that he needs to talk to Shane because he's not convinced that he was in the right state of mind at the end of Smackdown Live. Bryan mentions Shane's slurred speech at the end of Smackdown. Bryan mentions that even though he thinks that AJ is the best wrestler in the company. Bryan still believes that Styles should remain fired based on his actions tonight. Bryan admits that fans are going to be upset with the fact that he has fired Styles. Renee asks Bryan if AJ vs. Shane is a match that everyone wants to see... Bryan states that Shane is not a great wrestler but that he is very tough and has a huge heart. He makes mention of Shane's historic match with Kurt Angle in 2001. How despite the fact that Shane is not on AJ's level as a wrestler. That he will go to great lengths to fight him and put out a great effort.

