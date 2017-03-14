- Above is a new trailer for Boone: The Bounty Hunter, a stunt-filled action comedy made by and starring John Hennigan, f.k.a. John Morrison. The movie is set for a VOD debut in North America on May 9th ahead of an exclusive DVD release in Walmart on June 6th 2017, courtesy of Vision Films. Also starring in the movie are Osric Chau ("Supernatural," "Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn"), MMA Superstar Quinton "Rampage" Jackson ("The A-Team") and Lorenzo Lamas ("American Dad").

The movie follows Boone (John Hennigan), a fame-seeking reality show bounty hunter, and his crew, Kat (Spencer Grammer), Denny (Osric Chau) and Jackson (Quinton Jackson) as they 'Boone' delinquent celebrities such as Kevin Sorbo. When Boone gets the news that his TV show is being cancelled, he attempts to spike ratings and save his show by taking his crew to Mexico to arrest a real criminal. Things get complicated in Mexico after Boone's crew gets arrested and Boone is faced with a decision between ambition and justice. The movie is directed by Robert Kirbyson and produced by Hoplite Entertainment and Killon Street.

"I grew up on action movies, I'd watch my favorites over and over again," Hennigan said. "I aimed to make Boone to be the type of movie that I would have loved growing up, I'm stoked about how the movie came out! If you think the things I've done in my wrestling career are crazy just wait till you see this movie!"

- Deadline reports that Dave Bautista has been added to the cast of Escape Plan 2, the sequel to the 2013 Sylvester Stallone - Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer. Stallone and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will be returning for the sequel, while Jaime King will play the female lead. It was noted that "plot details are under wraps." The original movie made $112.2 worldwide, with $25.1 coming domestically.

- MLW and Wale are teaming up with New Japan Pro Wrestling for WaleMania III at Tier Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday March 30th. Tickets are on sale now at this link. New Japan Pro Wrestling is bringing two of their top Junior Heavyweights - Ricochet and Will Ospreay - as well as the Bullet Club's Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to the event. Golden and Platinum tickets include exclusive access to a meet and greet with the four New Japan stars.

A limited amount of tickets for the meet and greet have been put on sale today.

The New Japan crew will also sit in with Court Bauer and Mister Saint Laurent as part of a live MLW Radio podcast for all ticket holders! They will discuss all things New Japan including the upcoming American expansion PLUS there will also be a fan Q&A as part of the podcast. Scheduled to appear on the live MLW Radio podcast are Ricochet, Will Ospreay, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jim Ross, Wale, MVP, Dave Meltzer, Conrad Thompson, Alex Greenfield, Ed Ferrara, Marty DeRosa, Sarah Shockey and more to be announced soon.

After the live MLW Radio podcast ends, there will be a Vegas-style after party featuring DJ Jamie Iovine spinning followed by Wale performing. It's the wildest night of the weekend and you won't want to miss it! Bottle service is available for the after party.

Below is the schedule:

6:30pm - 8:30pm Golden & Platinum Cocktail Party Meet & Greet with NJPW's Ricochet, Will Ospreay and the Bullet Club's Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

Golden & Platinum ticket holders ONLY

9pm – 11pm MLW Radio LIVE

Featuring: Court Bauer, MSL, Jim Ross, Dave Meltzer, Wale, MVP, Ricochet, Will Ospreay, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Alex Greenfield, Conrad Thompson, Ed Ferrara and more! This includes a Fan Q & A.

ALL ticket holders (Golden, Platinum, GA)

11pm – Closing: After Party & Wale Performance

Wale performs!

Vegas Style After Party with wrestling luminaries and DJ Jamie Iovine!

ALL ticket holders (Golden, Platinum, GA & After Dark)

Tickets start at just $15 and are on sale now at MLW.com and Eventbrite.

