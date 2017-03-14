- Above is a promo for Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

- There's still no word yet on who SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha will defend against at WrestleMania 33 but they lost a non-title match to The Usos on tonight's SmackDown episode. An announcement may come on Talking Smack later tonight. We will keep you updated.

- The Rock had a Twitter exchange with Eric LeGrand, recipient of the 2017 Warrior Award for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and noted that he and his team are "trying to get down there" to Orlando for WrestleMania 33. Check out their tweets below:

@TheRock @HBO @BallersHBO Going to be awesome. Hope to see you in Orlando in a few weeks — Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) March 14, 2017

Thx you brotha! We're trying to get down there. Congratulations and keep inspiring the masses! https://t.co/ccHFiPhhUH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 14, 2017

