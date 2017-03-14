- As noted, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced at the end of tonight's show that he will be wrestling AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33. This came after AJ brutally attacked Shane earlier in the night, sending him head first through a car window. Below is post-SmackDown video of Shane leaving the arena with WWE agents Jamie Noble and Fit Finlay.

- We noted before that 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was backstage for this week's SmackDown in his hometown of Pittsburgh. It was noted on Talking Smack that Daniel Bryan filmed material with Angle earlier in the day for a "Fantasy Warfare" WWE 360 feature that will be coming to social media soon.

- As seen below, 59% of fans on Twitter gave this week's WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 1700 votes:

