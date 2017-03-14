- As seen on tonight's WWE SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler walked out on his match against Mojo Rawley. In the Fallout video above, Ziggler says there are a lot of people who feel they belong just because they are here but that's not true. Ziggler says you can fight and work your way to WWE or you can be handed a pass and stroll on it, that doesn't mean you do belong. Ziggler says everyone wants to make a name and prove how good they are around WrestleMania time but he does this 365 days a year. Ziggler says if you want to make a name for yourself in the ring against him, you have to be good. Ziggler says they were really reaching by sending Mojo to the ring tonight. Ziggler says you can keep reaching but you'll never reach that brass ring because he is the brass ring, and no one can touch him.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retain over Baron Corbin. Ambrose was kept off this week's SmackDown broadcast to sell last week's forklift attack by Corbin. As noted, Corbin issued a WrestleMania 33 challenge to Ambrose tonight.

- Nikki Bella participated in a "Fearless Nikki" photo shoot backstage at SmackDown today. The shoot will be released via WWE's website soon. Below are preview shots:

