- Above is behind-the-scenes video from Brie Bella's recent maternity shoot. Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are expecting their first child together this spring, a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson.
- WWE Coach Matt Bloom appeared with Darren Young, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daria Berenato, Mandy Rose and Babatunde Aiyegbusi for a WWE Reads event at Audubon Park Elementary School in Orlando earlier today. Below is a photo of the group:
