* Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Oney Lorcan in an awesome match. Oney got a ton of offense in, and the crowd was behind him. Andrade wins with the knees in the corner followed by the hammerlock DDT

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka defeated Priscilla Zuniga (Angel Rose) in a non-title match. Asuka cuts a promo and says "Ember Moon, this is your head" and just drills Priscilla with a kick to the head. Priscilla slaps Asuka, leading to Asuka destroying her with the butt-butt and the "yes!" kicks, then folds her in half with a deadlift German. Asuka goes for the pin by kneeling on her, but lifts her up at 2 to inflict more damage. Asuka wins with the Asuka Lock, but won't let it go after the bell until the ref pulls her off. Asuka cuts a promo in Japanese after the match then walks out. She said, "HEY! LISTEN UP! Your future goes through me, there will be no Eclipse."

* The Ealy Twins call out NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain for a match

* The Authors of Pain defeated The Ealy Twins in a quick squash with the Last Chapter. After the match, AOP redo the double powerbomb spot that led to the end of the match. Paul Ellering cuts a promo saying The Revival has guts, but they are the new name in his book. Ellering says Revival says they are the best, but he created the algorithm and the AOP are his soon to be dynasty. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa interrupt. Ciampa says he has no idea what "algorithm" means, Johnny says he doesn't either, but what everyone knows is that they can beat the AOP. Ciampa says if Revival hadn't saved them, they'd have won the belts and they deserve a fair rematch. Revival comes out, and say they sat on the sidelines at "Takeover: Orlando" and watched AOP take their titles. Dash says there's three things you don't do in sports: bench Tom Brady, pull Michael Jordan in the 4th, and keep Revival on the sidelines while the division falls apart. Dawson tells Ellering it's time for a reality check, they are the best tag team ever. NXT General Manager William Regal comes out and books a triple threat elimination match for "Takeover: Orlando" in "3 weeks"

* Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY ends in a no contest when all six men brawl. Nikki Cross jumps on Tye's back, but Ruby Riot (Heidi Lovelace) runs out to take down Nikki. All three guys then take out SAnitY and celebrate

* Bobby Roode defeated Kassius Ohno to retain the NXT Title in a good match. Crowd was split with Ohno/Roode chants. Roode ducks the roaring elbow and hits a spinebuster for a nearfall. Ohno reverses the Glorious DDT for the roaring elbow, but Roode flies out of the ring. Ohno pulls him in and hits a running senton for two. Roode blocks an attempt at a roll up into the ropes, causing Ohno to hit his neck on the top rope and nails the Glorious DDT for the win

